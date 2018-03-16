State police warn drivers to drive responsibly

McDonald's has flipped its iconic image for International Women's Day at 100 stores across the U.S.

McDonald's has flipped its iconic image for International Women's Day at 100 stores across the U.S.

Virginia State Police are warning drivers to drive responsibly this St. Patrick's Day.

The number of drunk drivers on the road makes St. Patrick's Day one of the deadliest holidays, so police will be increasing their patrols to catch drivers who choose the drive under the influence.

"According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) fatal crash data, 60 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Paddy’s Day holiday period nationwide in 2016," said Virginia State Police.

The St. Patrick's Day holiday period goes from 6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18.

“A buzzed or drunk driver puts everyone’s life at risk,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “In Virginia last year, 7,285 alcohol-related traffic crashes resulted in 248 fatalities and 4,430 injuries.* Every one of those deaths and injuries were 100 percent preventable. There is no excuse for anyone to drive impaired when there are so many alternatives to help you get home safely, especially with today’s technology.”

State police recommend for those who do not have a designated driver to use NHTSA's SafeRide app, which is available for Android and iPhone users.

Police have also issued some other tips:

Ensure you have a designated sober driver before any drinking begins

If you are impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend/family member, or request a transportation network company - which uses online-enabled platforms to connect paying passengers with drivers who use their own non-commercial, personal vehicles, or opt to use public transportation, so you get home safely

To drink and drive is a crime. If you witness a drunk driver on the road, dial #77 on a cell phone for the nearest Virginia State Police Emergency Communications Center or call 911

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride a motorcycle while impaired, take the keys and help them make arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12