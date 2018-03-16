Woman facing charges after VDOT worker struck along I-85

A driver is facing charges after police say a VDOT contractor was struck by a vehicle while repairing guardrails in Petersburg, according to Virginia State Police.

"I ask if you could please keep Clayton in your prayers, keep these construction workers in your prayers, they were so scared to go to work, they shouldn't be scared to go to work," said Kimberly Smith in a Facebook live video Monday.

The incident happened on the southbound side of Interstate 85, just south of Squirrel Level Road, exit 65, around 4:27 p.m. on Friday. Police say Patrice S. West, 28, of North Chesterfield, was driving a 2010 Nissan Maxima in the left lane of Interstate 85 and veered off the left side of the road, striking Clayton Mosley, a VDOT contractor. Friends say he had just started working for DBI services just two days before the crash.

Smith's son and brother-in-law were both there, working alongside Mosley when he was pinned against guardrail post equipment. She says she was the one who called Mosley's mother to tell her the bad news.

"On any other given day there could have been three or four guys standing there when that car came," explained Smith. "All of this could have been prevented."

Mosley was originally transported to the hospital by ambulance, but he was med-flighted due to life-threatening injuries.

"Now he's in a hospital trying to recover, from two broken legs, a fractured spine, broken ribs, several ligaments tendons torn," said Smith.

She took to Facebook tearfully sharing the scary experience, but to ask for support for Mosley, and to remind drivers of the importance of road safety.

West was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain control, and driving while suspended - which is her 9th offense. She was also arrested for a warrant out of Chesterfield for failure to comply with a court order.

West is currently being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail for the warrant out of Chesterfield. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

