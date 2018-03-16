VDOT contractor struck by vehicle while working along I-85

A Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) contractor was struck by a vehicle while repairing guardrails in Dinwiddie, according to Virginia State Police.

The incident happened on the southbound side of Interstate 85, just south of Squirrel Level Road, exit 65, around 4:27 p.m. on Friday. Police say the worker was repairing the guardrails on the left shoulder of the highway.

According to police, the contractor is employed by DBI Services.

The worker was taken to the hospital via a helicopter due to life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

