Police: Woman facing charges after VDOT worker struck along I-85

A driver is facing charges after police say a VDOT contractor was struck by a vehicle while repairing guardrails in Petersburg, according to Virginia State Police.

The incident happened on the southbound side of Interstate 85, just south of Squirrel Level Road, exit 65, around 4:27 p.m. on Friday. Police say Patrice S. West, 28, of North Chesterfield, was driving a 2010 Nissan Maxima in the left lane of Interstate 85 and veered off the left side of the road, striking the VDOT contractor.

The impact pinned the contractor against guardrail post equipment, according to Virginia State Police.

According to police, the contractor is employed by DBI Services.

The worker was originally transported to the hospital by ambulance, but he was med-flighted due to life-threatening injuries. West was also transported to Southside Regional Hospital and was released later that day.

VDOT issued a statement:

We’re disappointed and saddened to learn of yet another crash involving a contract worker in an active work zone. We’re focused on the worker’s well-being and will work closely with law enforcement to determine the cause of this crash. Safety is now and will continue to be VDOT’s top priority.

West was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain control, and driving while suspended, which is her 9th offense. She was also arrested for a warrant out of Chesterfield for failure to comply with a court order.

West is currently being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail for the warrant out of Chesterfield.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12