Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict facing another suspension

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer
CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is appealing a four-game suspension from the NFL for violating its policy on performance-enhancing substances, the third straight season that he's facing punishment from the league.
The suspension was first reported by ESPN. The Bengals had no comment.
Burfict was suspended for the first three games of the 2016 season in response to his hit on Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown during the playoffs and his history of egregious conduct. He got another three-game suspension to start last season after his egregious hit on Kansas City running back Anthony Sherman during a preseason game.
The Bengals signed free agent linebacker Preston Brown to a one-year contract on Friday. Brown had started 58 straight games for Buffalo.
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm.More >>
An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm.More >>
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10More >>
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10More >>
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityMore >>
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityMore >>
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingMore >>
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingMore >>
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityMore >>
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityMore >>
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureMore >>
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureMore >>
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenMore >>
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenMore >>
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthMore >>
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?More >>
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?More >>