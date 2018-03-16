Funeral to be held for longtime deacon

McDonald's has flipped its iconic image for International Women's Day at 100 stores across the U.S.

McDonald's has flipped its iconic image for International Women's Day at 100 stores across the U.S.

A funeral will be held for a longtime deacon at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Dr. Marshall Banks' funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 24 at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, located at 800 South Cathedral Place. There will also be a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Friday.

A reception will follow at Bliley's Central Chapel, located at 3801 Augusta Avenue.

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond posted this message about the passing of Deacon Banks:

Please pray for the repose of the soul of Deacon Marshall Banks who died on March 11th. A permanent deacon of the Diocese of Richmond for 15 years, Deacon Banks served at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart until his retirement in 2015.

Please pray for his family.



Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

Dr. Banks' wife, Kathy Banks, is one of the Call12 Volunteers at NBC12. The two were married for 48 years.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12