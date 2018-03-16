Faith of Fridays: Check out what's happening this weekend - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Faith of Fridays: Check out what's happening this weekend

(WWBT) -

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture will celebrate women’s history month.

All events are free and will take place in the museum’s Oprah Winfrey theater.

Visit 12 About Town for more details and for a look into the Transformation Expo March 17.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly