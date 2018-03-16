Stenson, DeChambeau tied for early lead at Bay Hill

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack). Tiger Woods tees off on the second hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Friday, March 16, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack). Bryson DeChambeau, right, talks to his caddie before teeing off on the 11th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Friday, March 16, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack). Tommy Fleetwood, left, of England, congratulates Henrik Stenson, of Sweden, after putting on the 18th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack). Henrik Stenson, of Sweden, hits from a bunker along the 16th fairway during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Friday, March 16, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Henrik Stenson kept a rough start from getting worse and shot a 3-under 69 to share the early 36-hole lead with Bryson DeChambeau at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Stenson saved par three straight times to close out the back nine, and then picked up three straight birdies on the front nine to leave himself in good position going into the weekend at Bay Hill.

DeChambeau also started poorly, only to make seven birdies over his last 15 holes for a 66.

They were at 11-under 133.

PGA Tour rookie Talor Gooch had a 70 and was two shots behind.

Tiger Woods, who opened with a 68, was among those playing in the afternoon. Woods is an eight-time winner at Bay Hill.

