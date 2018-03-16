Police: Man charged during possible road rage incident - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: Man charged during possible road rage incident

Reported road rage incident near the Waffle House on West Broad Street (Source: Mitchell Bradley) Reported road rage incident near the Waffle House on West Broad Street (Source: Mitchell Bradley)
Dashawn Tarrel Vaughn (Source: Henrico police) Dashawn Tarrel Vaughn (Source: Henrico police)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A man is facing charges following a report of a road rage incident in the county's west end on Friday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of West Broad Street, near the Waffle House and Glenside Drive, and included someone, identified as Dashawn Tarrel Vaughn, 33, displaying a firearm and using threatening language.

According to police, the victim followed the suspect vehicle, but the suspect abandoned the car and ran from the area.

When police were in the middle of their initial investigation, an officer saw the suspect vehicle leave the area around 12 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop, but police say the person driving was not the driver involved in the road rage incident.

Vaughn was charged with brandishing a firearm.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

    •   
