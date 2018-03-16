Police: Gun drawn during possible road rage incident

Henrico police responded to a report of a road rage incident in the county's west end on Friday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of West Broad Street, near the Waffle House and Glenside Drive, and included someone displaying a firearm and using threatening language.

According to police, the victim followed the suspect vehicle, but the suspect abandoned the car and ran from the area.

When police were in the middle of their initial investigation, an officer saw the suspect vehicle leave the area around 12 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop, but police say the person driving was not the driver involved in the road rage incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

