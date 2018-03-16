First bridge collapse victim ID'd as FIU student Alexa Duran, 18

At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.

At least eight cars were crushed in the collapse. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.

(Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). this March 10, 2018 photo shows an early morning view of the main span of the a pedestrian bridge that is being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater, Fla., to Florida International University near Miami....

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Emergency personnel work at the scene of the collapse on Thursday. (WTVJ NBC6 via AP)

(RNN) - The first known victim of Thursday's pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University is Alexa Duran, an 18-year-old student at the school.

The Miami Herald's Spanish-language paper, el Nuevo Herald, spoke to her father, Orlando Duran, who had been traveling in London.

"She died when the bridge collapsed on top of her car," he said. He told el Nuevo Herald she became trapped in her car.

She was driving a Toyota SUV with her friend Richard Humble in the passenger seat when the bridge collapsed. Humble was able to get out of the car, another friend of the pair told the paper.

The friend, Manny Perez, told the paper Duran was "the funniest person I know" and "an awesome person."

“This is going to be the longest and saddest trip of my life. I don’t want to return,” said her father from London, where he was traveling when he got the news. #FIUbridge https://t.co/k5iNuikX3T — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) March 16, 2018

