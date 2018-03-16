Space rock stolen from Science Museum of Virginia

The space rock was stolen on March 15. (Source: Capitol Police)

Police are searching for the person who stole a popular exhibit on Thursday at the Science Museum of Virginia.

A space rock that is part of the "Speed" exhibit was stolen between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The iron-nickel meteorite is believed to have significant monetary value, Capitol Police said Friday.

"The meteorite was inside a secure, metal display stand," Capitol Police said in a news release. "Museum employees discovered that the stand had been disassembled by removing one of the brackets."

The exhibit was in the main hall of the first floor of the museum at 2500 W. Broad St.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia Capitol Police at (804) 786-2120 and ask for the on-duty investigator.

