Trump clears GOP challenger for embattled Nevada senator

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and KEN RITTER
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) - President Donald Trump has cleared a primary election path for one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans running for re-election this year, persuading Nevada Sen. Dean Heller's GOP opponent to drop out of the race and instead run for a House seat.
Republican Danny Tarkanian of Las Vegas, who has frequently criticized Heller for failing to be a strong supporter of Trump's agenda, announced Friday morning that at the president's request, he decided to leave the Senate race against Heller and instead run for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, an office he unsuccessfully sought in 2016.
"I am confident I would have won the U.S. Senate race and done a great job representing the people of Nevada in the Senate, but the president is adamant that a unified Republican ticket in Nevada is the best direction for the America First movement," Tarkanian said in a statement Friday.
His announcement came shortly after Trump tweeted Friday that, "It would be great for the Republican Party of Nevada, and it's unity if good guy Danny Tarkanian would run for Congress and Dean Heller, who is doing a really good job, could run for Senate unopposed!"
In a statement Friday, Heller said he appreciated Trump's support and kind words and said he is focused on winning his re-election. His statement did not mention Tarkanian.
Heller, the only Republican senator seeking re-election in a state Democrat Hillary Clinton carried in the 2016 presidential election, sharply criticized Trump when he was a presidential candidate and at times kept a careful distance from him as president. Trump publicly scolded him last year but in recent months, their relationship has warmed.
The first-term senator has become an ally to the president by working to get legislation to Trump's desk, including working closely to help write the Republican tax overhaul.
Though Tarkanian's exit from the race creates an easy path for Heller to win his party's nomination this summer, he will still face in November Democratic Congresswoman Jacky Rosen in an election that could help swing control of the Senate.
Rosen derided Tarkanian's move as a "backroom deal" made to reward Heller "for caving to the White House's pressure on health care."
"This campaign has always been about running to repeal and replace Dean Heller, and we're going to flip this seat in November," she said in a statement.
Tarkanian, who has run unsuccessfully for several offices in Nevada over the past decade, is a former professional basketball player and the son of Jerry Tarkanian, former University of Nevada Las Vegas men's basketball coach.
He'll become one of the most recognizable candidates in the race for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, a seat Rosen currently holds.
___
Price reported from Salt Lake City.
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida university
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearing
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida university
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructure
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have children
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last month
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictment
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?
