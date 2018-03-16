Residents, shoppers worried about Farm Fresh's closing

The Farm Fresh store in Shockoe Bottom may close on May 14. (Source: NBC12)

The Farm Fresh store on East Main Street in Shockoe Bottom will close its doors in two months unless a buyer can be found.

The store announced this week that 21 of its 38 stores, which are mostly in Virginia, are being sold to Kroger, Food Lion and Harris Teeter.

This Richmond store is one of 17 that are not part of that deal. The store's 90 employees were given notice on Thursday that their jobs were going away in 60 days.

"We're not necessarily a food desert yet, but if we lose that store it'll be a big hit to us," David Napier, president of the Shockoe Bottom Neighborhood Association, said on Friday.

He says he thinks it's only a matter of time before another company takes over the store.

If there's no buyer after 60 days, the store will close for good.

"It breaks my heart," said Caroline Jones, who shops there regularly and says it's walking distance from her house.

"I know there are lots of people in this area who don't have a car, so it'd be very inconvenient," another shopper said.

Workers have until May 14 before they are out of work.

The grocery store's parent company -Supervalu - says it's selling the stores to help grow its wholesale business.

In a statement, Supervalu said it is "working with the buyers to ensure a smooth transition and offering eligible employees severance along with other job transition support."

That still leaves regulars to wonder where they'll go to get daily necessities.

"By the time you add a dollar of gas to go to Publix," Napier said, "you've defeated the purpose."

"I'm kinda dumbfounded right now," said Jones. "This has been my go-to for four years now. It'd be a game changer."

