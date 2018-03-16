Man beaten during Unite the Right Rally found not guilty

A man who said he was beaten during the violent rallies in Charlottesville was found not guilty Friday for a charge of unlawful wounding on that day.

NBC29 in Charlottesville reported Deandre Harris was beaten in the incident in the Market Street Garage after the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12. His story went viral after his interview with The Root.

While two men were charged in connection to the beating, Harris had been accused of unlawful wounding.

The commonwealth argued that Harris struck Harold Ray Crews on the back of the head.

The defense argued that Harris did not hit Crews, but rather the defendant was trying to strike a flag pole Crews was holding.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12