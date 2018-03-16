Man beaten during Unite the Right Rally found not guilty

A man who said he was beaten during the violent rallies in Charlottesville was found not guilty Friday for a charge of unlawful wounding on that day.More >>
A man who said he was beaten during the violent rallies in Charlottesville was found not guilty Friday for a charge of unlawful wounding on that day.More >>
Following the deadly pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida on Thursday, NBC12 has learned one of the construction firms involved has Virginia ties.More >>
Following the deadly pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida on Thursday, NBC12 has learned one of the construction firms involved has Virginia ties.More >>
Road closures will happen as early as 6 a.m. All roads should reopen by 8 p.m.More >>
Road closures will happen as early as 6 a.m. All roads should reopen by 8 p.m.More >>
A varsity basketball team from the Richmond area is playing in the National Homeschool Championship in Springfield, Mo.More >>
A varsity basketball team from the Richmond area is playing in the National Homeschool Championship in Springfield, Mo.More >>
Documents obtained by NBC12 give the reasons why the Department of Social Services is denying the license renewal for Jones & Jones Assisted Living Facility at 7806 Forest Hill Ave.More >>
Documents obtained by NBC12 give the reasons why the Department of Social Services is denying the license renewal for Jones & Jones Assisted Living Facility at 7806 Forest Hill Ave.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.More >>
With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
CBS46 is sad to report that Tripp Halstead has died. Tripp was severely injured when a tree limb landed on him in 2012 but kept fighting.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
A woman named Jesus Christ wrote a letter to the media queen herself, Oprah Winfrey, about running for president.More >>
A woman named Jesus Christ wrote a letter to the media queen herself, Oprah Winfrey, about running for president.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>