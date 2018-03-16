Streets closed Saturday for Shamrock the Block - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Streets closed Saturday for Shamrock the Block

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Several streets will be closed Saturday because of Shamrock the Block.

The event takes place from noon to 6 p.m. Road closures will happen as early as 6 a.m. All roads should reopen by 8 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to park and walk to the festival. Some parking meters will be free since it is a Saturday.

I-95, I-195 and the Downtown Expressway are smart routes to take to avoid congestion in the area.

Here is a list of the closings:

  • The Boulevard between Moore and Broad
  • Leigh Street between the Boulevard and Altamont
  • Clay Street between the Boulevard and Altamont
  • Marshall between the Boulevard and Sheppard

