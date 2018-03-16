Host Sweden wins Alpine team event at World Cup ski finals

(AP Photo/Marco Trovati). From left, France's Tessa Worley, Julien Lizeroux and Romane Miradoli stand in the finish area of the Team Event, at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Friday, March 16, 2018. France finished in second place.

(AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati). France's Clement Noel, left, and Sweden's Mattias Hargin speed down the course during the Team Event, at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Friday, March 16, 2018. .

(AP Photo/Marco Trovati). A view of the course of the Team Event, at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Friday, March 16, 2018.

(AP Photo/Marco Trovati). Sweden's Frida Hansdotter reacts after completing the Team Event, at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Friday, March 16, 2018.

(AP Photo/Marco Trovati). From left, second placed France, first placed Sweden and third placed Germany pose at the end of the Team Event, at the alpine ski World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Friday, March 16, 2018.

ARE, Sweden (AP) - Olympic slalom champions Frida Hansdotter and Andre Myhrer powered host Sweden to victory in the team event at the World Cup finals on Friday.

Anna Swenn Larsson, Hansdotter, and Myhrer earned the points as Sweden beat Germany 3-1 in the final.

Myhrer clinched it when Julien Lizeroux went out midway down in the final heat of the parallel event.

Germany beat Austria for third by 0.30 seconds after the small final ended 2-2.

Switzerland, which won this event at the Pyeongchang Olympics last month, was beaten by Sweden in the first round.

Only eight teams competed in the event, with the United States not entered.

Each team consisted of at least two men and two women.

The season concludes with giant slalom and slalom races on Saturday and Sunday.

