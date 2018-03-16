Native River gets wire-to-wire win at Cheltenham Gold Cup

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) - Native River led from the front to deny Might Bite in a thrilling duel to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Britain's most prestigious jumps race, on Friday.

Ridden by champion jockey Richard Johnson, 5-1 shot Native River set the pace in the race over 3 miles and 2½ furlongs before holding off 4-1 favorite Might Bite on the uphill finish in front of a crowd of 70,000.

Might Bite's handler, Nicky Henderson, was looking to become the first trainer to capture the Cheltenham Festival's three signature races in the same year - the Champion Hurdle, the Champion Chase and the Gold Cup.

