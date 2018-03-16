Construction firm connected to FL bridge collapse has VA ties

Following the deadly pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida on Thursday, NBC12 has learned one of the construction firms involved has Virginia ties.

FIGG Bridge Engineers was fined after a 2012 bridge collapse in Hampton Roads. The Jordan Bridge collapsed while it was being built, injuring four workers.

FIGG was fined $28,000.

The firm helped build the I-295 Varina-Enon Bridge in 1990.

FIGG's website describes the work as:

... The world’s first use of precast concrete delta frames for construction of its 630-foot cable-stayed main span. The cost effective and innovative structure carries six lanes of traffic over the James River. Complete in July 1990, this $34.4 million bridge saved the Virginia Department of Transportation approximately $10-million over their project estimate. All seven bidders choose the precast concrete segmental design over the competing steel design. This unique cable-stayed bridge withstood a direct tornado strike on August 6, 1993, across the center of its main span without any damage although the tornado overturned trucks traveling on the bridge. It has earned Virginia Department of Transportation seven design awards.

NBC12 is checking with VDOT on the latest safety inspection for the Varina-Enon Bridge. In 2007, NBC12 reported on work being done to fix tendons that were broken or showed signs of corrosion.

At least six people were killed in Thursday's bridge collapse, and officials believe they may find more bodies on Friday.

