Swiss court sentences youth soccer coach to life for murders

GENEVA (AP) - A court in Switzerland has sentenced a 34-year-old youth soccer coach to life in prison for the brutal slayings of four people that shocked the country.

Lenzburg's regional court convicted Swiss citizen Thomas N., whose surname wasn't released, of killing a 48-year-old woman, her 13- and 19-year-old sons, and the older teen's 21-year-old girlfriend in December 2015.

He was also found guilty Friday of extortion, kidnapping, hostage-taking, raping the 13-year-old boy, arson and possessing child abuse images. He will be detained beyond the regular 15-year life term.

Fingerprints and DNA tied him to the crime scene in Rupperswil, 30 kilometers (19 miles) west of Zurich. He confessed to the killings under questioning after being arrested in May 2016.

The man, who had planned two similar attacks, can appeal the verdict.

