Social Services: Residents' health, safety at risk at assisted living facility

Documents obtained by NBC12 give the reasons why the Department of Social Services is denying the license renewal for Jones & Jones Assisted Living Facility at 7806 Forest Hill Ave.

The 17-page document was sent to Mable Jones, the administrator of Jones & Jones Assisted Living Facility. It outlines what the Department of Social Services found during its renewal inspection at the end of last year.

DSS found 20 violations that "place the health, safety, or welfare of residents at risk." On Nov. 6, the report says a resident was observed with facial bruising and a head injury.

The facility’s head injury protocol specifies that if a head injury occurs, emergency services will be called immediately. The resident told the inspector that emergency services had not been contacted.

On Nov. 13, the inspector saw a resident with a large purple and bluish facial bruise with extreme swelling.

Staff told the inspectors that the resident had fallen. DSS said the facility failed to initiate the head injury protocol.

The report also said the person’s individualized service plan didn’t reflect their need for assistance with dressing, wheeling or mobility.

The report continues that Jones, the administrator, did not convey to the inspector that she was responsible for the general administration and management of the facility and overseeing the day-to-day operation of the facility.

"The administrator was unable to answer the inspector’s questions regarding basic facility operations such as the daily activities provided for residents, who conducted resident activities, specific s regarding resident care, and where resident clothing was located, without calling someone outside the facility," the report said.

DSS also says the building has gnats and cockroaches. On one occasion, equipment wasn't cleaned between use on patients.

NBC12 has been investigating Jones & Jones Assisted Living facility for months. Residents complained of bed bugs and poor living conditions last fall.

The facility was cited numerous times by the Department of Social Services dating back to 2013.

Jones is currently on probation after having her license suspended in June by the Virginia Board of Long-Term Care Administrators.

That same state body is currently investigating a video that surfaced out of the facility about possible abuse by a nurse to a patient.

The facility on Forest Hill Avenue has been in operation for over a decade. In December, the facility was listed for sale for $4.5 million.

The investigation for the facility's adjacent property at 7804 Forest Ave. remains open.

Jones told NBC12 last week that she is appealing, which means the facility is allowed to operate during the appeals process.

"No comment. We are presently under appeal," Jones said Friday.

NBC12 reached out to Jones for comment Friday, but has not heard back.

