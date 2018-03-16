Plans announced for Virginia Tech Day of Remembrance

Virginia Tech’s 2018 Day of Remembrance will include tributes to the victims of the 2007 shooting as well as a public interfaith service.

The Day of Remembrance will be April 16, the 11th anniversary of the shooting that killed 32 students and faculty members.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at 9:43 a.m. followed a moment of silence campus-wide.

A candle lighting service will take place at midnight at the April 16 Memorial in front of Burruss Hall. Members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets will stand guard for the first 32 minutes and the last 32 minutes before the candle is extinguished at 11:59 p.m.

A display of expressions of condolence received after the shooting will be on display at Newman Library, and will include a book of letter received in 2007 from students and faculty at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School, which lost 17 students and teachers in a shooting in February.

On April 14, the 3.2-mile Run in Remembrance will take place the same day at 9 a.m. on the Drillfield following a moment of silence. An interfaith service will be at 2 p.m. at War Memorial Chapel. No late entry will be allowed once the service starts.

Parking and logistic information for the weekend can be found on Virginia Tech’s website.

