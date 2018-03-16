Rhode Island lawmaker withdraws proposed outhouse ban bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island lawmaker who introduced a bill that would ban outhouses in the state says he is withdrawing the legislation.
Republican Rep. Justin Price said Wednesday he is pulling the measure ahead of a scheduled State house hearing. Price says the issue should be addressed by local municipalities, not the state.
The bill would have required any outhouse existing as of Jan. 1, 2019, to be "abandoned, filled up and destroyed" within one year.
Price previously said the bill was inspired by a dispute between Warwick residents and their former neighbor who lived within sniffing distance of the family's outhouse. Those who refused to comply could have faced up to a $1,000 fine.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityMore >>
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityMore >>
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingMore >>
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingMore >>
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityMore >>
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityMore >>
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureMore >>
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureMore >>
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenMore >>
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenMore >>
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthMore >>
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentMore >>
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?More >>
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?More >>
President Donald Trump is spending his evening in Los Angeles at a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the co-chairman of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersMore >>
President Donald Trump is spending his evening in Los Angeles at a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the co-chairman of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersMore >>