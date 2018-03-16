Girl Power Grants awards $10K to homeless shelter

Girl Power Grants has given out $10,000 for three straight years. (Source: Girl Power Grants)

A Richmond homeless shelter was gifted $10,000 by Girl Power Grants.

Home Again will use the money to renovate its media center to help homeless children have a place to do homework and receive tutoring.

Girl Power Grants is a Richmond-based organization of girls aged 12-17. This is the third $10,000 grant it has awarded in three years.

Additionally, Ask Childhood Cancer Foundation and Stay Strong Virginia were given $1,000.

