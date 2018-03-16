Real Madrid faces Juventus in Champions League quarterfinals

(Martin Rickett/PA via AP). Sevilla's Wissam Ben Yedder, center, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Sevilla, at Old Trafford in Manchester, ...

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League round of sixteen second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Chelsea at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, ...

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

NYON, Switzerland (AP) - Two-time defending champion Real Madrid will play Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinals in a repeat of last season's final.

Madrid will travel to Turin for the first leg against the Italian champion which it beat 4-1 at Cardiff in the 2017 final.

Liverpool was drawn to host Manchester City first in an all-English clash. After all five English clubs advanced from the group stage to the round of 16, only one will now be in the semifinals.

Also Friday, five-time champions Barcelona and Bayern Munich were paired with teams who have never won the tournament.

Barcelona is at home first against Roma, and Munich faces Sevilla in the first leg in Spain.

First-leg games are played April 3-4. Return games are on April 10-11.

Madrid will likely start favorite against Juventus in pursuit of a record-extending 13th European title and a first hat trick since Bayern won its third title in a row in 1976.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 12 goals in the competition this season is more than the entire Juventus team, which has scored just 11 times in eight games.

The draw set up Man City for an intense week of games close to home.

On the Saturday between its two games against five-time champion Liverpool, City hosts rival Manchester United in the Premier League and could seal the title that day.

Man City travels for the first leg to Anfield where it has won only once in its last 30 visits.

The final is on May 26 at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.