Law expands medical cannabis oil use

Previously, the oil was only allowed for treating epilepsy. (Source: Pixabay)

A new Virginia law expands the list of conditions doctors can treat with cannabis oil.

Before, doctors were only allowed to prescribe the oils to treat epilepsy. Now doctors can decide on a case-by-case basis.

Patients and doctors will also be required to register with the Board of Medicine.

Gov. Ralph Northam signed the bill into law last week.

