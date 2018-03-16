3 cars damaged in Carytown hit-and-run

Some people living behind Carytown in Richmond woke up to find their cars damaged.

A hit-and-run crash occurred early Friday morning on Idlewood and South Robinson.

Police say a driver drove into three parked cars around 2 a.m. and left the scene.

It does not appear that anyone was hurt.

