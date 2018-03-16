3 cars damaged in Carytown hit-and-run - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

3 cars damaged in Carytown hit-and-run

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
A hit-and-run driver hit three parked cars early Friday morning. (Source: NBC12) A hit-and-run driver hit three parked cars early Friday morning. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Some people living behind Carytown in Richmond woke up to find their cars damaged.

A hit-and-run crash occurred early Friday morning on Idlewood and South Robinson.

Police say a driver drove into three parked cars around 2 a.m. and left the scene.

It does not appear that anyone was hurt.

