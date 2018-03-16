VCU warns students about email job scam

A job scam could leave students with a financial loss and fraudulent transactions. (Source: Bing)

Virginia Commonwealth University warned students about a job scam that has been circulating around campus.

The scam involves an email offer for a job. The scammer will then send the student a fraudulent check larger than the amount expected with instructions to deposit it and then wire the extra amount to a different account.

But the check is fraudulent and will bounce, so the student ends up wiring their own money. That leaves them with not only a financial loss but potential implication from financial fraud.

VCU alerted students that no reputable organization or individual will blindly offer a job through email without first having an application or interview.

The university encourages students to contact campus police if they are unsure if a message is fraudulent and don’t know who else to contact.

