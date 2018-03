Down by four with less than a minute remaining, the Virginia Tech Hokies struggled to extend the game long enough to make a comeback, but it wasn't to be.

With Alabama making most of their free throws on the fouls in the last minute of gameplay, Tech could not find the opening they needed to make a comeback.

Final Score: Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83.

