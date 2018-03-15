Former Va. governor posts photo of swimming with sharks

Former Virginia Governor poked fun at his time in office in a tweet on Thursday.

Terry McAuliffe tweeted a photo of him swimming with sharks - with the caption "have been swimming with sharks for years. Time to try the real thing. Sharks lost!"

Some have questioned if this alludes to a 2020 run, but right now, he's just enjoying his time out of office.

Have been swimming with sharks for years. Time to try the real thing. Sharks lost! pic.twitter.com/dG36IacLum — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) March 15, 2018

