iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy

One of the world's largest radio companies is filing for bankruptcy.

iHeartMedia has entered Chapter 11 to restructure its debt and business holding.

The company says it will still operate as usual while restructuring its finances to reduce debt by more than $10 billion.

iHeartMedia owns several radio stations in Richmond - including Q94 and Mix 98.1.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12