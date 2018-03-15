Actor Boris Kodjoe to give VCU keynote address

VCU announces a big-name alum will speak during this spring's commencement ceremony.

Before actor Boris Kodjoe was making a name for himself in TV shows such as Boston Public and feature films like "Love and Basketball," he was a student and stand out tennis player at VCU.

The university announced Kodjoe will deliver the keynote address.

VCU's spring commencement is May 12 at 10 a.m.

