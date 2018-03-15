Actor Boris Kodjoe to give VCU keynote address

Terry McAuliffe tweeted a photo of him swimming with sharks - with the caption "have been swimming with sharks for years."More >>
iHeartMedia - which owns Q94 and Mix 98.1 in Richmond - has entered Chapter 11 to restructure its debt and business holding.More >>
Before actor Boris Kodjoe was making a name for himself in TV shows such as Boston Public and feature films like "Love and Basketball," he was a student and stand out tennis player at VCU.More >>
Police say a Richmond officer is on administrative leave following a shooting of an unarmed suspect in South Richmond on March 13.More >>
A search warrant obtained by NBC12 is revealing more about the horrid conditions at the Animal Motel, the Richmond dog boarding facility raided by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Friday.More >>
