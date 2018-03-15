Parents angry about potential housing development near school in Chesterfield

Thursday's rezoning meeting about a potential housing development just north of Cosby High School in Chesterfield left the dozens present angered at the thought of increased traffic near their homes.

They're worried that too much development next to the school and near their homes could be dangerous.

"My real concern is about the traffic that will be on Fox Hill Park Club Parkway," said resident Marleen Durfee.

Durfee says any potential development would put extra pressure on an area already suffering under traffic problems from the high school, as well as morning commuters.

"They are concerned about the county continually passing zoning cases before the road infrastructure is improved to be able to handle the amount of traffic from a zoning case," said Durfee.

It's an issue that Dave Anderson with the Timmons Group says the county is trying to be transparent on before moving forward with rezoning.

"We know that all developments add traffic, but we're very pleased with the type of development and creating a different type of land use," said Anderson.

A 75-unit townhome community is being proposed under the Jordan Crossing Concept Plan. The plan also calls for the construction of sidewalks and VDOT-standard crosswalks in the area.

Anderson says that nothing has been set in stone and that neighbors have the power to stop the plan from moving forward.

"We're in a process where at any time, it could be stopped if people decided they didn't want it for the community. We think differently. We think that this is a great addition to the Matoaca District," said Anderson.

"I think it's now time again to be listening to the citizens voices," said Durfee. "They have options. They can either approve the case, deny the case, or they can defer the case."

The next meeting is scheduled for March 20; however, neighbors want that meeting to be delayed so a traffic study can be finished before the county moves forward with the development plan.

