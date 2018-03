It was a tough night for the Highlanders as they faced off against No. 1 seed Villanova on Thursday.

Villanova started the game shooting 81 percent and led Radford by nearly double at the half: 44-23.

Radford struggled to stay in it, but they couldn't keep up with the tournament betting favorite Wildcats.

Final score: Villanova 87, Radford 61.

