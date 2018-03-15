Police ID Ruther Glen man killed in four-vehicle crash

A Ruther Glen man has died in a crash in Caroline County on Wednesday evening.

The fatal crash involving four vehicles happened around 7:12 p.m. in Caroline County, on Ladysmith Road near Bridlewood Lane.

Police say Thomas Orlando Blair, 63, of Ruther Glen, was driving a 2000 Toyota Tacoma westbound on Ladysmith Road and crossed over the center line, striking a 2008 GMC Yukon head on.

According to police, a 2003 Chevrolet Astro then struck the back of Blair's Tacoma, and a 2013 Hyundai Elantra rear-ended the Yukon.

Blair was later taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two other people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12