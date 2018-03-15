Chesterfield announces new director of budget, management

Chesterfield has announced its new director of budget and management.

Meghan Coates, 32, started her new position on March 14 and has worked for the county for 10 years. She spent the last five years in budget and management, most recently serving as budget manager.

As the director, she will be responsible for overseeing the county's $1.3 billion consolidated budget and five-year improvement plan

She previously led the development of the annual operating budget, Capital Improvement Plan, and financial projections.

She also has experience in working with the parks and recreation department.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12