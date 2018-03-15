Colonial Williamsburg to offer yearly pass for a single-day price

McDonald's has flipped its iconic image for International Women's Day at 100 stores across the U.S.More >>
A woman got a bad haircut, and the photo that followed is getting a lot of attention on social mediaMore >>
The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
The Hickmans did not expect their new, $4,000 vinyl floors to bubble two weeks after installation. When the floors did and "Empire Today" refused to redo them, Phillip Hickman called 12.More >>
A statewide tornado drill will be held in Virginia next week.More >>
At least one person was killed and at least 10 injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
Colonial Williamsburg will be giving Virginia residents the opportunity to pay for a day visit and come back for free for the rest of the year.More >>
At least one person was killed and at least 10 injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
