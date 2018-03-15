Colonial Williamsburg to offer yearly pass for a single-day pric - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Colonial Williamsburg to offer yearly pass for a single-day price

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Colonial Williamsburg will be giving Virginia residents the opportunity to pay for a day visit and come back for free for the rest of the year.

The ticket promotion is available from March 16 through May 31 to all Virginia residents and active-duty military and dependents stationed in Virginia.

The Virginia Resident Pass will allow passholders to come back to Colonial Williamsburg throughout the year for the price of a single-day ticket. Passholders can also enjoy the historic gardens, museums, events, and trade shops through Dec. 31.

A single-day ticket for an adult costs $40.99 and $20.99 for a child. 

Click here or call 855-296-6627 for tickets.

