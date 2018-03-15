Richmond-area homeschool varsity basketball team loses final four round

A varsity basketball team from the Richmond area lost in the final four on Friday in the National Homeschool Championship in Springfield, Mo.

The Central Virginia Homeschool Patriots varsity basketball team lost against Illinois CRU in the final four round. The score was 55-49.

The team won their first four games to get to the final four of the tournament. Games two and three were won on buzzer beater threes; Thursday's game was decided in overtime.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12