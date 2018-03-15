Central VA sportsplex named as top venue by sports magazine

McDonald's has flipped its iconic image for International Women's Day at 100 stores across the U.S.More >>
A woman got a bad haircut, and the photo that followed is getting a lot of attention on social mediaMore >>
The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.More >>
At least one person was killed and six injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
A varsity basketball team from the Richmond area is playing in the National Homeschool Championship in Springfield, Mo.More >>
The Deep Run Marathon Dance is coming to a close after 12 years, but not before holding one last dance to try and top $2 million in fundraising.More >>
Chesterfield's River City Sportsplex was named as one of the "ULTIMATE Soccer and Lacrosse Destinations and Venues" by SportsEvents Magazine.More >>
At least one person was killed and six injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto traffic at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday.More >>
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
The research into Scott Kelly’s one-year space mission is said to be a stepping stone to a three-year mission to Mars.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
The toy company, which announced it's closing all of its North American stores on Wednesday, will honor existing gift cards for 30 days.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
A grand jury has reviewed the cases against ten people who are facing criminal charges in connection to the death of an LSU student during an alleged hazing incident.More >>
The college student came to the U.S. on a student visa when she was 15 because of a bad situation with her family in Korea and was adopted a year later.More >>
