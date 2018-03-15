Central VA sportsplex named as top venue by sports magazine

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

A woman got a bad haircut, and the photo that followed is getting a lot of attention on social media

A woman got a bad haircut, and the photo that followed is getting a lot of attention on social media

McDonald's has flipped its iconic image for International Women's Day at 100 stores across the U.S.

McDonald's has flipped its iconic image for International Women's Day at 100 stores across the U.S.

Chesterfield's River City Sportsplex was named as one of the "ULTIMATE Soccer and Lacrosse Destinations and Venues" by SportsEvents Magazine.

This comes after a nationwide Facebook contest, and the sportsplex will be featured in the magazine's April edition. River City Sportsplex received 133 votes out of 1,000 votes.

River City Sportsplex received the most votes on the list, which featured 30 destinations and venues.

Seven other destinations also garnered several votes:

Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala.

Maryland SoccerPlex in Montgomery County, Md.

Mercyhealth Sportscore Two in Rockford, Ill.

National Sports Center in Blaine, Minn.

Saluda Shoals Park in Columbia, S.C.

SoCal Sports Complex in Oceanside, Calif.

Veterans Park & Athletic Complex in College Station, Tex.

River City Sportsplex is a 115-acre multisport athletic complex and has 12 all-weather synthetic turf fields, according to Chesterfield officials.

In 2017, the complex hosted 25 soccer and lacrosse event weekends. The complex is expecting to host 27 soccer or lacrosse events in 2018.

River City Sportsplex is located at 13030 Genito Road.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12