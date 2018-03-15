Chipotle holds fundraiser for muscular dystrophy research - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chipotle holds fundraiser for muscular dystrophy research

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Chipotle Source: Chipotle
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a fundraiser on March 16 for muscular dystrophy research.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly