2 workers hurt, 1 missing in Texas chemical plant explosion - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

2 workers hurt, 1 missing in Texas chemical plant explosion

One person is missing and another is injured after a chemical plant explosion in Texas. (Source: KTVT/CNN) One person is missing and another is injured after a chemical plant explosion in Texas. (Source: KTVT/CNN)

CRESSON, Texas (AP) - A fire at a Texas chemical plant Thursday injured two workers and left a third unaccounted for, and fire crews weren't able to battle the blaze because of the toxic fumes being spewed into the air, an official said.

Investigators believe the fire at the Tri-Chem Industries plant in Cresson was sparked by a worker dragging his foot on the floor while chemicals were being mixed, said Bob Cornett, the mayor of Cresson.

He said that worker caught fire from the waist up and was airlifted with critical burn injures to a hospital in Dallas, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) to the northeast. Another worker with less severe injuries was treated at a hospital and a third worker is missing. Cornett identified the missing worker as 27-year-old Dillon Mitchell.

Nine emergency-rescue and fire departments responded to the blaze but were evacuated from the vicinity because of the chemicals' toxicity and fears of another explosion, the mayor told The Associated Press.

Cornett said Tri-Chem Industries mixes chemicals that are primarily used by the oil and gas industry to drill disposal wells, and that although he didn't know how many of the chemicals at the plant were hazardous, "what was burnt and exploded was quite toxic."

The Environmental Protection Agency deployed an on-site coordinator to help monitor air emissions, according to spokesman David Gray.

Cornett said that the wind was carrying black smoke and fumes emanating from the plant away from residents, but that the city could issue an evacuation order if the wind direction changed.

A spokesman for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the state agency responsible for coordinating the cleanup, declined to produce a list of the plant's on-site chemicals, telling an AP reporter to file a public information request.

In recent years, Texas leaders have made it increasingly difficult for the public to find out about the chemicals manufactured and stored at such plants.

After a fertilizer plant explosion in the city of West, Texas, killed 15 people in 2013, Greg Abbott, who was then attorney general and is now governor, ruled that state agencies could withhold information about hazardous chemicals because of "ongoing terroristic activity."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Report: ESPN president resigned over cocaine extortion plot

    Report: ESPN president resigned over cocaine extortion plot

    Thursday, March 15 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-03-15 17:33:05 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-03-15 20:06:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2014, file photo, ESPN President John Skipper smiles during a news conference in New York. The former president of ESPN says he resigned from the sports network after an extortion plot by his cocai...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2014, file photo, ESPN President John Skipper smiles during a news conference in New York. The former president of ESPN says he resigned from the sports network after an extortion plot by his cocai...
    The former president of ESPN says he resigned from the sports network after an extortion plot by his cocaine dealer.More >>
    The former president of ESPN says he resigned from the sports network after an extortion plot by his cocaine dealer.More >>

  • Prince of Providence: Notorious mayor gets stage treatment

    Prince of Providence: Notorious mayor gets stage treatment

    Thursday, March 15 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-03-15 17:52:47 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-03-15 20:06:03 GMT
    The story of notorious late Rhode Island Mayor Buddy Cianci, who was forced out of office twice, is coming to the stage.More >>
    The story of notorious late Rhode Island Mayor Buddy Cianci, who was forced out of office twice, is coming to the stage.More >>

  • Brendan Fraser promotes 'Trust' after alleging misconduct

    Brendan Fraser promotes 'Trust' after alleging misconduct

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:13:12 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-03-15 20:05:53 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Actor Brendan Fraser attends a special screening of FX Networks' "Trust" at Florence Gould Hall on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in New York. Fraser said he feels a sense of relief after recently revealing he was the ...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Actor Brendan Fraser attends a special screening of FX Networks' "Trust" at Florence Gould Hall on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in New York. Fraser said he feels a sense of relief after recently revealing he was the ...
    Brendan Fraser feels a sense of relief after a recent magazine article revealed he was the victim of alleged sexual misconduct in 2003.More >>
    Brendan Fraser feels a sense of relief after a recent magazine article revealed he was the victim of alleged sexual misconduct in 2003.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly