Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami onto traffic; fatalities reported

Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami onto traffic; fatalities reported

A pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami collapsed onto the roadway. (Source: WPLG/CNN) A pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami collapsed onto the roadway. (Source: WPLG/CNN)

(RNN) - Multiple people died Thursday when a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed on the Florida International University campus in Miami.

The Florida Highway Patrol said up to six cars were trapped under the bridge at SW 8th Street and 109th Avenue.

At least eight people were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center, the Miami Herald reported.

It was unclear how many others were injured or the extent of their injuries.

The school released a statement:

We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge. At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information. We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene. We will share updates as we have them.

The span of the bridge that collapse was only installed on Saturday. The $14.2 million project wasn't expected to be completed until 2019.

“We are stunned by today’s tragic collapse of a pedestrian bridge that was under construction over Southwest Eighth Street in Miami. Our deepest sympathies are with all those affected by this accident," FIGG Engineering said.

"We will fully cooperate with every appropriate authority in reviewing what happened and why. In our 40-year history, nothing like this has ever happened before. Our entire team mourns the loss of life and injuries associated with this devastating tragedy, and our prayers go out to all involved.”

The structure was hailed as an "instant" bridge that had been assembled over a number of months and then dropped into place in a matter of hours.

Its method of construction is referred to as "accelerated bridge construction," of ABC. 

"I was really excited about seeing the bridge, now seeing it like this, I can't explain it," an engineering student, Ricardo Dejo, told CNN in an interview.

A witness, Isabella Carrasco, told CNN she had just driven under the bridge when it collapsed behind them.

"Quite frankly I'm lucky to be alive," she said.

The school is currently on spring break. 

The bridge linked FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus with to the city of Sweetwater where about 4,000 of its students live, according to the Miami Herald.

An FIU undergraduate student Alexis Dale was killed by a motorist while crossing the intersection last August.

The school tweeted about the new bridge on Wednesday.

Florida International University is one of the largest public universities in Florida. The school has two major campuses and enrolls 55,000 students.

