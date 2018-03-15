Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami onto traffic; fatalities reported

A pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami collapsed onto the roadway. (Source: WPLG/CNN)

(RNN) - Multiple people died Thursday when a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed on the Florida International University campus in Miami.

The Florida Highway Patrol said up to six cars were trapped under the bridge at SW 8th Street and 109th Avenue.

At least eight people were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center, the Miami Herald reported.

It was unclear how many others were injured or the extent of their injuries.

The school released a statement:

We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge. At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information. We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene. We will share updates as we have them.

The span of the bridge that collapse was only installed on Saturday. The $14.2 million project wasn't expected to be completed until 2019.

“We are stunned by today’s tragic collapse of a pedestrian bridge that was under construction over Southwest Eighth Street in Miami. Our deepest sympathies are with all those affected by this accident," FIGG Engineering said.

"We will fully cooperate with every appropriate authority in reviewing what happened and why. In our 40-year history, nothing like this has ever happened before. Our entire team mourns the loss of life and injuries associated with this devastating tragedy, and our prayers go out to all involved.”

The structure was hailed as an "instant" bridge that had been assembled over a number of months and then dropped into place in a matter of hours.

Its method of construction is referred to as "accelerated bridge construction," of ABC.

THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN — Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018

"I was really excited about seeing the bridge, now seeing it like this, I can't explain it," an engineering student, Ricardo Dejo, told CNN in an interview.

A witness, Isabella Carrasco, told CNN she had just driven under the bridge when it collapsed behind them.

"Quite frankly I'm lucky to be alive," she said.

The school is currently on spring break.

The bridge linked FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus with to the city of Sweetwater where about 4,000 of its students live, according to the Miami Herald.

An FIU undergraduate student Alexis Dale was killed by a motorist while crossing the intersection last August.

I have spoken with Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez about the pedestrian bridge collapse at FIU. I will be in constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) March 15, 2018

Terrible news coming from Miami as a pedestrian bridge has collapsed at @FIU and multiple deaths are reported. We will pray for the victims and the entire Panther community. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 15, 2018

Just spoke with the President of @FIU, Mark Rosenberg, regarding the collapsed pedestrian bridge and offered to help in any way I can and I'm calling Sec. of Transportation Chao to ask the NTSB to investigate what went wrong. https://t.co/hnFYiesOTp — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) March 15, 2018

The school tweeted about the new bridge on Wednesday.

“FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully.” - FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg https://t.co/QavyXidSND #WorldsAhead pic.twitter.com/PzDqKFPm01 — FIU (@FIU) March 13, 2018

Florida International University is one of the largest public universities in Florida. The school has two major campuses and enrolls 55,000 students.

