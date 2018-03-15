Pedestrian bridge collapses at Miami college; fatalities reported

A pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami collapsed onto the roadway. (Source: WPLG/CNN)

At least eight cars were crushed in the collapse. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

(RNN) - Multiple people died Thursday when a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University.

The mayor of Miami-Dade, Carlos Gimenez, confirmed one death and six injuries and said eight cars were trapped under the bridge at SW Eighth Street and 109th Avenue, according to CNN. The collapsed occurred about 1:30 p.m. ET.

At least eight people were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

It was unclear how many others were injured or the extent of their injuries. The school is currently on spring break.

Miami-Dade Fire is conducting a search and rescue operation.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, officials declined to say how many people died. Fire officials said construction workers were on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

The school released a statement:

We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge. At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information. We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene. We will share updates as we have them.

School president Mark Rosenberg said he was "heartbroken" in a statement. He said the school was "working with the appropriate agencies to assist in rescue efforts."

The span of the bridge that collapsed was only installed on Saturday. The $14.2 million project wasn't expected to be completed until 2019.

"I was really excited about seeing the bridge, now seeing it like this, I can't explain it," an engineering student, Ricardo Dejo, told CNN.

A witness, Isabella Carrasco, also told the network she had just driven under the bridge when it collapsed behind her.

"Quite frankly I'm lucky to be alive," she said.

Carrasco added that the school being on spring break possibly saved lives.

"This area is a heavily trafficked area. FIU runs parallel to it and it's the 109 building, which is a dormitory for the students, is right in front of where the crash happened. It's, I mean, a lot of pedestrians, a lot of students and thank God it's spring break because that reduced the amount of traffic."

Another driver near the bridge, Lynell Collins, said: "I am pretty shaken up. I was really just about to make a right turn a few seconds just before the bridge, and the whole thing just came down, and after the whole thing broke, I was freaking out."

The structure was hailed as an "instant" bridge that had been assembled over a number of months and then dropped into place in a matter of hours.

Its method of construction is referred to as "accelerated bridge construction," or ABC.

THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN — Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018

This is horrible. I feel so sorry for the people who were at the wrong place at the wrong time. ?? #FIU pic.twitter.com/eSNcdO1cJI — Christian Tojil (@ChristianTojil) March 15, 2018

“We are stunned by today’s tragic collapse of a pedestrian bridge that was under construction over Southwest Eighth Street in Miami. Our deepest sympathies are with all those affected by this accident," FIGG Engineering, the company that designed the bridge, said.

"We will fully cooperate with every appropriate authority in reviewing what happened and why. In our 40-year history, nothing like this has ever happened before. Our entire team mourns the loss of life and injuries associated with this devastating tragedy, and our prayers go out to all involved.”

Another FIGG project collapsed in 2012. The firm was fined by the Virginia Department of Labor when four workers received minor injuries in the collapse of a new span of the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge. A 10-by-52 foot segment fell 40 feet onto train tracks, the Virginia Pilot reported at the time.

Another company involved, Munilla Construction, said: "The MCM family’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. The new UniversityCity Bridge, which was under construction, experienced a catastrophic collapse causing injuries and loss of life. MCM is a family business and we are all devastated and doing everything we can to assist. We will conduct a full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong and will cooperate with investigators on scene in every way."

Mayor Gimenez's son Julio used to work for Munilla.

One company, BDI, deleted a tweet from Monday that said they "performed structural monitoring" during the installation. A partner at the firm, Jesse Grimson, told BuzzFeed "we did some work on the bridge during the move."

"We have no idea what happened," he added.

Engineering company BDI appears to have quickly deleted this tweet. pic.twitter.com/hA1McwVubS — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 15, 2018

Another company involved in the project, Barnhart Crane, also deleted a tweet.

Barnhart Crane company has also now deleted this tweet (but @marygeorgant got a screenshot first) https://t.co/BLnhyJ9b9C pic.twitter.com/Oflvx0V3ZE — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 15, 2018

The bridge was supposed to make life safer for students at FIU, taking them over the busy intersection. An FIU undergraduate student, Alexis Dale, was killed by a motorist while crossing the intersection last August.

The bridge was to link FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus with the city of Sweetwater where about 4,000 of its students live, according to the Miami Herald.

Munilla Construction posted a video to their YouTube page in 2015 outlining the final vision for the bridge.

Florida's politicians quickly responded to the tragedy.

I have spoken with Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez about the pedestrian bridge collapse at FIU. I will be in constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) March 15, 2018

Terrible news coming from Miami as a pedestrian bridge has collapsed at @FIU and multiple deaths are reported. We will pray for the victims and the entire Panther community. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 15, 2018

Just spoke with the President of @FIU, Mark Rosenberg, regarding the collapsed pedestrian bridge and offered to help in any way I can and I'm calling Sec. of Transportation Chao to ask the NTSB to investigate what went wrong. https://t.co/hnFYiesOTp — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) March 15, 2018

The school tweeted about the new bridge on Wednesday.

“FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully.” - FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg https://t.co/QavyXidSND #WorldsAhead pic.twitter.com/PzDqKFPm01 — FIU (@FIU) March 13, 2018

Florida International University is one of the largest public universities in Florida. The school has two major campuses and enrolls 55,000 students.

