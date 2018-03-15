RESTAURANT REPORT: Food temperature and cleaning violations

Food temperature violations and cleaning issues - that's what inspectors reported finding at some local restaurants in this Restaurant Report.

We went first to a Mexican restaurant in North Chesterfield that's had several violations on both of its last inspections. They say they've turned things around.

It was El Paraiso Restaurant at 4108 Meadowdale Boulevard in Chesterfield, which had three priority violations, four priority foundation and eight core violations on its most recent inspection.

The report says refried beans were not kept at proper temperatures, rice had to be thrown out because it wasn't kept cold enough, and a make table wasn't clean.

An employee told us what they did to correct the problems before the inspector came back two weeks later.

"After he wrote down everything, they fixed everything and he came back again," said employee Omar Quiroa. "Everything's been checked out."

We got the follow-up inspection report, which confirms El Paraiso earned a perfect score.

Up next, Cheng Du Chinese Restaurant at 9503 West Broad Street in Henrico. It had four priority violations, three priority foundation, and six core violations on its last inspection.

The report says an employee failed to wash their hands before food preparation, several knives were chipped or broken, the mixer, slicer, bins and storage racks had dried food on them, and prep tables and the kitchen needed cleaning. The report shows three violations were corrected during the inspection.

We gave our NBC12 Hall of Fame Award to Fuji Asian Cuisine at 7330 Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville. Fuji offers Chinese, Japanese, and Thai food for dine-in, carry out or delivery, all while acing six health inspections over the last two years.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12