Toys R Us closing timeline not yet known - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Toys R Us closing timeline not yet known

By Jasmine Turner, Reporter
Connect
This Toys R Us will be closing soon. (Source: NBC12) This Toys R Us will be closing soon. (Source: NBC12)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Toys R Us will soon be closing all of its stores across the U.S.

This means that 30,000 people will be losing their jobs, included hundreds at the Central Virginia locations. 

Toys R Us says it will be honoring gift cards for the next 30 days, as well as continuing its reward points system. 

NBC12's Jasmine Turner is talking to Toys R Us officials about how the closing of stores will impact you. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly