Toys R Us closing timeline not yet known

This Toys R Us will be closing soon. (Source: NBC12)

Toys R Us will soon be closing all of its stores across the U.S.

This means that 30,000 people will be losing their jobs, included hundreds at the Central Virginia locations.

Toys R Us says it will be honoring gift cards for the next 30 days, as well as continuing its reward points system.

NBC12's Jasmine Turner is talking to Toys R Us officials about how the closing of stores will impact you.

