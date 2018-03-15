Gas leak closes Forest Hill Avenue at Chippenham Parkway

Police say a Richmond officer is on administrative leave following a shooting of an unarmed suspect in South Richmond on March 13.More >>
Police say a Richmond officer is on administrative leave following a shooting of an unarmed suspect in South Richmond on March 13.More >>
Traffic is blocked on Forest Hill in both directions.More >>
Traffic is blocked on Forest Hill in both directions.More >>
The Richmond Police department is searching for a missing 59-year-old woman last seen on March 10 in the 700 block of St. Johns Woods Drive.More >>
The Richmond Police department is searching for a missing 59-year-old woman last seen on March 10 in the 700 block of St. Johns Woods Drive.More >>
A heavy delay is expected in the area as police work to clear the scene.More >>
A heavy delay is expected in the area as police work to clear the scene.More >>
Councilman Parker Agelasto has proposed an 80-cent tax on cigarettes, not long after council passed a meals tax increase.More >>
Councilman Parker Agelasto has proposed an 80-cent tax on cigarettes, not long after council passed a meals tax increase.More >>