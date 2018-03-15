Henrico issues burn ban through March 16

High winds and low humidity are responsible for the precaution. (Source: Henrico County)

Henrico County is instituting a burn ban due to high winds and low humidity.

The weather is causing a high fire hazard across central Virginia, the Henrico County fire marshal said. All outside burning is prohibited March 15 and 16.

The ban applies even if a burn permit was previously issued.

