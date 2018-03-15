Man charged with sex trafficking after Police see online ad

Adbur Rashid Mutakabbir was charged with sex trafficking and aiding prostitution. (Source: Henrico police)

Henrico police charged a man with sex trafficking after investigating an online prostitution ad.

Police contacted a phone number listed in an online forum advertising sexual services Jan. 28. The call led to locating a woman in the 9900 block of Mayland Court.

Following an investigation, Abdur Rashid Mutakabbir was charged with sex trafficking with intent to receive money, aiding in prostitution and using a vehicle to aid prostitution.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12