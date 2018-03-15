Man charged with sex trafficking after Police see online ad - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man charged with sex trafficking after Police see online ad

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Adbur Rashid Mutakabbir was charged with sex trafficking and aiding prostitution. (Source: Henrico police) Adbur Rashid Mutakabbir was charged with sex trafficking and aiding prostitution. (Source: Henrico police)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Henrico police charged a man with sex trafficking after investigating an online prostitution ad.

Police contacted a phone number listed in an online forum advertising sexual services Jan. 28. The call led to locating a woman in the 9900 block of Mayland Court.

Following an investigation, Abdur Rashid Mutakabbir was charged with sex trafficking with intent to receive money, aiding in prostitution and using a vehicle to aid prostitution.

