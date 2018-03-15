First big day of NCAA Tournament begins with 16 games - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

First big day of NCAA Tournament begins with 16 games

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Oklahoma's Trae Young takes part in a practice for an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game, in Pittsburgh pm Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Oklahoma plays Rhode Island on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Oklahoma's Trae Young takes part in a practice for an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game, in Pittsburgh pm Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Oklahoma plays Rhode Island on Thursday.
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Oklahoma's Trae Young participates in a practice for an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game, in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Oklahoma plays Rhode Island on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Oklahoma's Trae Young participates in a practice for an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game, in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Oklahoma plays Rhode Island on Thursday.

By The Associated Press

The first major slate of NCAA Tournament games is set to begin as fans scramble to fill out brackets and get ready for a marathon of college hoops.

Sixteen games are scheduled for Thursday, starting with Oklahoma's Trae Young, the nation's leader in scoring and assists, leading the 10th-seeded Sooners against No. 7 seed Rhode Island.

The other early games match Tennessee against Wright State, Gonzaga vs. UNC-Greensboro and Penn against Kansas.

Two No. 1 seeds play Thursday: Kansas in the Midwest Region and Villanova in the East Region. Villanova opens against Radford at 6:45 p.m. Eastern.

Fans across the United States get in on March Madness like no other set of playoffs in sports, filling out brackets and joining office pools that challenge them to pick the winner of all the games.

Syracuse, St. Bonaventure, Texas Southern and Radford won their way into the round of 64 by winning First Four games in Dayton, Ohio.

Half the remaining field plays Thursday and another 16 opening round games will be played Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • David S. Wyman, Holocaust scholar, dead at 89

    David S. Wyman, Holocaust scholar, dead at 89

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:03:03 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:46 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:46:02 GMT
    Holocaust scholar and writer David S. Wyman has died at age 89.More >>
    Holocaust scholar and writer David S. Wyman has died at age 89.More >>

  • Brendan Fraser promotes 'Trust' after alleging misconduct

    Brendan Fraser promotes 'Trust' after alleging misconduct

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:13:12 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:46 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:46:08 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Actor Brendan Fraser attends a special screening of FX Networks' "Trust" at Florence Gould Hall on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in New York. Fraser said he feels a sense of relief after recently revealing he was the ...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Actor Brendan Fraser attends a special screening of FX Networks' "Trust" at Florence Gould Hall on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in New York. Fraser said he feels a sense of relief after recently revealing he was the ...
    Brendan Fraser feels a sense of relief after a recent magazine article revealed he was the victim of alleged sexual misconduct in 2003.More >>
    Brendan Fraser feels a sense of relief after a recent magazine article revealed he was the victim of alleged sexual misconduct in 2003.More >>

  • CNN morning anchor Chris Cuomo moving to prime-time

    CNN morning anchor Chris Cuomo moving to prime-time

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:02:07 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:46 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:46:03 GMT
    CNN says morning anchor Chris Cuomo is moving to prime-time.More >>
    CNN says morning anchor Chris Cuomo is moving to prime-time.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly