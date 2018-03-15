Missing Richmond woman in need of medication

Luritha R. Carter was last seen on March 10. (Source: Richmond Police Dept.)

The Richmond Police department is searching for a missing 59-year-old woman last seen on March 10 in the 700 block of St. Johns Woods Drive.

Luritha R. Carter suffers from a medical condition and has not taken her medication.

Carter is black, 5 feet 5 inches tall and has brown eyes and gray hair with a maroon streak in the front. She weighs about 215 pounds.

Anyone with information about Carter is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Brissette at 804-646-3867 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12